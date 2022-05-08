MCP MP Belekanyama hands over K37m market shelter

Member of Parliament for Msinja South Constituency in Lilongwe, Francis Belekanyama, on Saturday handed over a K37 million market shelter to people of Dickson area.

Speaking during the handover of the facility, Belekanyama of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said the shelter will alleviate the vendors’ suffering and will boost small scale businesses.

“It pleased us to assist people here having seen the misery our vendors were going through when carrying out their businesses in the sun and sometimes having their merchandise soaked with rain. As such, we found it necessary to construct this market to improve the image of the market as well,” he said.

Belekanyama, promised his constituents more development projects such as clinics, bridges as well as roads.

Chairperson for the newly constructed market Adriano Chipala, thanked Belekanyama for the initiative saying it will boost business in the areas.

He advised people to look after the facility so that it benefits others in future.

“This is good development in our area and this facility will help to promote businesses in the area more especially during the rainy season so I am urging all people to look after this so that it can serve many generations,” Chipala said.

One of the beneficiaries for the shelter, Doreen Mathias, commended the MP for coming up with the initiative saying that her business will grow since they will no longer be disrupted by rains.

The project has been funded by GSED.