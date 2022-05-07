Blantyre Police recover two motorcycles, arrest four people

Four people are in Police custody in Blantyre after being arrested on suspicion that they were involved in various cases of theft of motorcycles.

The four are Kondwani Kashoni, 29, Tony Namanya 22, Davie Starford aged 29 and Felix Josephy 28.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza said police have been receiving complaints about the robberies involving motorcycles in its area of policing especially during the night.

It is alleged that some criminals pretend to be hiring motorcycles for transportation.

Along the way, they humbly asked the cyclist to stop so that they should relieve themselves. That’s when they launched an attack on the cyclist and run away with the motorcycle.

Following such reports, Police instituted investigations which have led to the arrest of the four and recovery of two motorcycles which have since been positively identified by the owners.

Police are very much appreciative to members of the general public for their continued support which is assisting in successful Police operations in the city.