Three jailed for illegal possession of pistol

Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced three men to 5 years’ imprisonment with hard labour after they were found carrying a pistol loaded with four rounds of live ammunition.

The convicts are identified as Yotamu Nyalugwe, 29, Shepard Alvin Mtidza, 28 and Sanky Banda, 41.

Blantyre Police Station deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said the three were found guilty of being in possession of an offensive weapon contrary to section 16(2) if Firearms Act.

The court heard through State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Mark Kanyinji that on Monday, April 25, 2022 at about 1700hrs, Blantyre Police detectives received a tip that the trio were carrying a pistol loaded with four rounds of live ammunition in a laptop bag.

They were traveling from Chileka to Machinjiri in order to sell the firearm before the detectives moved in swiftly and arrested the trio.

In their court appearance, the three pleaded guilty to the offence and in mitigation they asked for a lesser sentence since they are all first offenders.

In his submission, Sub Inspector Kanyinji told the court that if the convicts intentions were successful, public security could have been in danger because the firearm could have been used to commit various crimes.

Kanyinji therefore, pleaded with the court for a stiffer sentence to deter would be offenders.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya conquered with the state that the actions of the convicts were premeditated and were a cause of danger to the community hence they deserve a stiff punishment and that the offence attracts a maximum sentence of 14 years Imprisonment, he therefore sentenced them to 5 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

Yotam Nyalugwe, 29, comes from Mtidza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre District whilst Shepherd Alvin Chipanda, 28, comes from Kumalonje village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntumanje in Zomba District.

Sanky Banda 41, comes from Gumeni village in the area of Traditional Authority Kunthembwe in Blantyre District.