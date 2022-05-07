Tigers move up to third as bankers survive Hammers scare

Silver vs Hammers

Wakawaka Tigers have moved up to third position on the TNM Super League log table following their 1-0 win over TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Iven Mwakapenda scored with just 11 minutes before the end of the regulation time for the Blantyre based side to get maximum points that have seen them moving into top three.

Tigers have 15 points, with just eight points behind league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who defeated Civil Service United popularly known as Civo on the same afternoon in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The kau kau boys have an opportunity to narrow the gap to just five points should they win tomorrow (Sunday) against Blue Eagles at Nankhaka ground in the Area 30 of the capital.

Eagles and Tigers match is expected to be crucial and exciting one as the former will be looking to get all the three points so that they should be able to return on top of the log table, as they are second with 22 points.

TN Stars, following the result are still first from the bottom of the table with five points from nine matches and they need to work extra hard if they want to survive the chop from the league.

Elsewhere, Silver Strikers came from behind to force a one all draw against Ekwendeni Hammers at Silver Stadium.

Wongani Lungu put ahead the visitors on the 50th minute before Stain Davie equalised six minutes later for Dan Kabwe’s men to collect a point from possible three.

Bankers are currently fifth on the log table with 12 points while Hammers are sixth with 11 points and have played one more match than the former who has played eight matches so far.