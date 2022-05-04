President Chakwera donates electric sewing machine to woman

President Lazarus Chakwera through the Ministry of Labour has donated an electric sewing machine to Mzuzu based tailor Paulina Gondwe, a person with disability who performed a poem during Labour Day event on Sunday.

The donation comes barely few days after the president made a pledge during the Labour Day’s commemoration ceremony held in Mzuzu.

During the ceremony, Paulina Gondwe performed a poem that moved President Chakwera.

The President moved from his seat to greet and personally talk to Gondwe. He noted that Gondwe is a seasoned tailor plying her business in the city of Mzuzu and this impressed the president.

During the interaction, Gondwe asked the president to support her with an advanced sewing machine to ease her job.

Speaking on Tuesday during the donation on behalf of the president, Northern Region labour Officer Veronica Linyama asked Gondwe to take proper care of the machine in order to benefit from it.

Linyama also thanked the president for the gesture saying it is an indication that government is also concerned with the welfare of people with disabilities.

Gondwe 30, was all smiles after receiving the machine.

“If president Chakwera was here, I would have hugged him to show my happeness. My life will completely change,” Gondwe said.