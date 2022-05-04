Road accident claims girl’s life in Nkhotakota

A four-year-old girl identified as Sadia Ibrahim has died after being hit by a minibus at Chia in Nkhotakota on the M5 Lakeshore road.

According to Nkhotakota Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Paul Malimwe, the accident happened on Monday.

The motor vehicle, registration number, TO 8468 minibus Bongo, was being driven by Trouble Kango with 16 passengers.

After the minibus hit the child, the driver who was coming from Dwangwa and heading to Salima did not stop but was later arrested at Mkaika Police Unit after the matter was reported at Nkhotakota Police.

Malimwe said the girl sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nkhotakota District Hospital.

Currently, the driver is in police custody pending a court appearance to answer a charge of causing death by reckless driving.

Police in Nkhotakota have since appealed to drivers to drive carefully when approaching trading centers and busy areas to avoid similar accidents.