Police officers attacked in Mzimba while arresting suspected Chamba grower

A mob in Mzimba yesterday attacked two police officers who were assigned to arrest a suspected Chamba (Cannabis Sativa) grower at Chigude area in the district.

The incident occurred on 3 May, 2022 at Chigude area at around 1300hrs when Bizwayo Jere and another officer were asigned to arrest a Chamba grower after a tip from wellwishers that some people were growing Cannabis Sativa in their farms.

According to a police report, the officers from Kadukule Police Post made a follow up and found Cannabis Sativa which the grower planted in the farm.

Later, the officers introduced themselves by showing their Malawi Police identity cards. In the process, the accused person started resisting arrest and he shouted for rescue.

Family members mobilized themselves while carrying weapons such as axes and panga knives. As one way of scaring the mob, the detectives fired live ammunitions in the air to scare the people but to no avail.

The mob assaulted Bizwayo Jere in the head and he sustained multiple deep cuts.

During the incident, the officer shot one of the family members, Mr Samson Nyirenda who sustained a wound on the thigh of the rigtht leg.

Another victim reportedly was assaulted by unknown people within the fracas and he sustained some bruises on the nose. His name is Sandress Nyirenda.

The report further says that the angry mob managed to overpower the officer and in the process they took away one k2C riffle with bullets in it, a handcuff and King lion motorcycle.

Later, Bizwayo Jere was taken to Kafukule health center where he was refered to Mzuzu central hospital for medical treatment.

The report further says the rifle and handcuff were later taken back to Mzuzu Police Station by relatives of the other two persons who were injured and the victims were sent to Mzuzu Central Hospital where they are also receiving treatment.