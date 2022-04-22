Vehicle kills two learners in Lilongwe

Two primary school learners have died after a vehicle hit them at Zamkutu along the By-pass Road in Lilongwe.

The two were among learners from Chisiyo Primary School who were demonstrating against their school’s management.

One the learners has been identified as Kelvin Mbewu, a Standard three learner while the other was yet to be identified.

According to Malawi Police Deputy Spokesperson Harry Namwaza, during the protests, the learners were pelting stones at vehicles, making the road impassable. Villagers from around the school also joined the protests.

Police went to the scene to clear the road and that is when they found the two learners lying on the road after being hit by a vehicle which was yet to be identified as the driver did not stop.

“The victims were immediately taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Namwaza

Namwaza said Police later managed to clear the road and traffic has since resumed.