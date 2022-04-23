Devotion: Take correct route

Isaiah 30:21 “and when you turn to the right hand, and when you turn to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, “This is the way. Walk in it.”

Don’t focus on how much investment you have made. Focus on whether it is a correct route or not. If it is not the correct route, it’s likely you may lose much more than what you have put into it so far.

It doesn’t matter how far you have gone on a wrong route, turn back and take the correct one. It doesn’t matter how much investment you have already put in it, if it’s not the right way, turn back and start all over again. Go back and restart the right foundation. As the scripture above says, you may have taken the right turn or the left turn wrongly, but a voice of God would tell you the right way and go into it.

You may have taken a wrong career path, turn back and start another one. You may have started working on a wrong project, turn back. You may have gone into a wrong relationship and you are about to marry, turn back before you marry. You may have picked a wrong job or business, turn back if God directs you so. Don’t look at how much investment you have made. It’s nothing compared to the very much losses you will make in future if you follow that route.

It may not be desirable to start all over again but it is necessary because if the Lord is not in it, you are doing it in vain. Psalm 127:1 “Unless Yahweh builds the house, they labor in vain who build it. Unless Yahweh watches over the city, the watchman guards it in vain.”

If your foundations are wrong then whatever structure you are building on that wrong foundation, will not last. You must go back and work on foundations. Wrong foundation makes the whole structure wrong.

Psalm 11:3 “If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?”

Additional scriptures: Proverb 15:32 “The one who refuses correction despises himself, but whoever hears reproof acquires understanding.”

Job 5:17 “Therefore, blessed is the man whom God corrects, so do not despise the discipline of the Almighty.”

CONFESSION I am led by the Spirit of God. All my decisions will be led by Him. He leads me to the right destiny. He leads me to my inheritance. In Jesus Name. Amen

+265 888 326 247.