CDEDI to conduct vigils to demand firing of Kainja, Nyirenda and Kayuni

Human Rights activists led by Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) say starting from Wednesday, 4th May 2022, they will be holding endless vigils to force President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni, Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and Inspector General (IG) of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) George Kainja on grounds that the trio is putting spanners into the works of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa told journalists on Friday that the decision follows the expiry of the 14-day ultimatum which the organization made on the 7th of April 2022, to fire the three.

Namiwa added that it is worth pointing out that holding of vigils or any form of peaceful protests is a constitutional right that is nonnegotiable and as per requirement, they have already informed concerned district commissioners (DCs) about their intended action.

“We are only required to inform, and not to seek permission, hence we trust, no one will try to behave undemocratically towards us on this matter.

“In Mzuzu, the vigils will be preceded by a peaceful demonstration on Friday, April 29 2022, starting from Katoto Freedom Park to the DC’s office, where a petition will be delivered,” he explained

He went on to say that Human Rights Activists and Concerned Citizens feel vindicated as recent summoning and subsequent suspension of the ACB Director General Martha Chizuma by the Malawi Police Service (MPS) purportedly for an interview, only confirms their stand that the Tonse Alliance administration under President Chakwera is using state agencies and some citizens to literally hunt down Chizuma in a bid to frustrate her, and eventually abandon investigations involving a businessperson suspected of corruption scandals.

He also noted that it is impossible to stand as a nation and watch those who are fighting the evil being persecuted because by doing so it is like giving a room to the corrupt to be flourishing in Malawi.

He added that the Tonse Alliance administration is spending sleepless nights scheming plans to get rid of Chizuma and as human rights fighters they will continue to stand with her in the ongoing battle until they win and shame whoever thinks Malawians are sleepy to allow few individuals do as they please with their lives.