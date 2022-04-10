Youth plant 5000 trees in Mzimba

Young people have planted 5000 trees at Mkama Primary School in Mzimba North Education Division as one way of contributing to environmental management.

Youth leader, Lovemore Shaba, said the young ones drawn from several villages in M’mbelwa Kingdom thought it wise to take part in replenishing some areas with trees as one way of mitigating the effects of desertification.

“As a youth in M’mbelwa Kingdom we have been up and down running approaching partners to support this initiative and finally we have managed to make a breakthrough with 5000 tree seedlings planted here at Mkama School,” said Shaba.

The Primary Education Advisor for Edingeni Zone, Kingsley Nyirongo, commended the youth for demonstrating enthusiasm to fight the effects of global warming by among others taking part in the tree planting exercise.

“On behalf of the Education Division Manager and all the Leaders in the zone let me salute the youths for this initiative which will go a long way in mitigating some devastating effects of climate change and global warming,” said Nyirongo.

Due to careless cutting down of trees, some schools in various parts have been destroyed by heavy rains characterised by strong winds blowing across the country.