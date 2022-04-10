Bishop Malasa calls on new diocesan Board Members to deliver

By Raphael Likaka

Bishop of Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire (ADUS) Brighton Vita Malasa has called on newly appointed board members of various institutions under the diocese to contribute towards effective management of the institutions.

The Bishop made the call at Chilema in Zomba during three day orientation of the board members who will be responsible for ADUS health and education institutions.

He said ADUS institutions need competent board members hence the need to orient board members to effectively and efficiently manage instructions finances, human and other resources.

“The orientation is meant to build the capacity of board members on how they should discharge their duties in their respective institution within the diocese,” Bishop Malasa added.

He said people are elected as board members on trust that they will deliver, adding: “l’ve the trust and confidence that the newly elected board members of various diocese institutions will to deliver to the expectations of the diocese.”

One of the newly elected board members, Mirrium Kawombe, said the orientation was ideal and relevant to help them to oversee the management of various ADUS institutions.

“The training will enable us to deliver,” she explained, adding that the orientation has built capacity of the board members to manage and oversee various institutions under the ADUS.

The Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire has eight institutions among them St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences, St Luke’s Hospital, Malosa Secondary School, St. Michaels Girls Secondary School.