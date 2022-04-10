AKA robbed in Malawi

South Africa’s award winning artist Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes had a weekend to forget in Malawi having fallen victim to robbery.

During the Malawi University of Business and Applied Science’s social weekend in Blantyre, the Jika star was forced to walk barefooted as some patrons stole his shoes.

According to reports, AKA threw himself into the crowd when the performance reached the climax. In no time, he returned on stage without his boots.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the musician also lost his wrist watch when he joined the crowd.

Kiernan was the international headliner at the event alongside Malawi’s South African based audio producer cum musician Gemini Major.