Probe ordered into Chizuma audio after Mzuzu resident’s complaint

Malawi Police Service and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have been directed to launch a probe into the audio after a person identified as Frighton Phombo asked a court in Mzuzu to open a case against Anti-Corruption Bureau Director (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma on allegations that she broke the law by allegedly revealing official information to an unauthorized person.

The Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court received an application from Phombo who asked the court to open a case against Chizuma.

Phombo alleged that Chizuma violated the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA) through remarks made in the leaked audio. He further alleged that Chizuma made use of speech capable of prejudicing a person against a party to judicial proceedings, contrary to Section 113 (1) (d) of the Penal Code.

Make a ruling on the issue yesterday, senior resident magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda said the Director of Criminal Investigations Department of the Malawi Police Service in consultation with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions should carry out further investigations in order to ascertain the authenticity or falsehood of the recordings.

“And also to find out whether the charges, as proffered by the complainant, are tenable at law in the circumstances of this matter.

“The results of such investigations should be reported to this court within 90 days from the date of this order or reasonably soon thereafter,” the Magistrate said.

In February, Asian businessman, Ashok Kumar Sreedharan, also took Chizuma to court for alleged defamation over the audio in which Chizuma alleged that a member of the Judiciary had received bribes to release on bail Ashok who she also alleged was involved in theft of trillions of kwachas.

In the audio, Chizuma also made serious allegations against President Lazarus Chakwera who she claimed was not supporting her fight against corruption. Her allegations drew the ire of the president who claimed to have considered firing her.