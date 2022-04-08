Castel Malawi boss arrested over Chamba

Police in the Southern Region have arrested Castel Malawi Limited Managing Director, Herve Milhade, for allegedly cultivating Chamba.

Deputy spokesperson for the South West Police Region, Beatrice Mikuwa, has confirmed the arrest.

“It’s true he has been arrested,” she said, adding that more details would come later.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Milhade was cutlivating the drug at his house and Police were tipped.

Cultivating cannabis in Malawi is contrary to regulation 6 (a) as read with section 19 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

A person convicted of the offence can walk away with a fine or be jailed for 30 months.

Castel Malawi is the leading producer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.