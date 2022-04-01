RFP launches ‘Men of Purpose’ ministry

Raised for a Purpose (RFP) Ministries has launched a ministry called ‘Men of purpose in order to mentor all men and shape them to become the best version of themselves.

Under the theme “The Rise of Men of Purpose’ the launch was held on Saturday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

The event attracted over 400 men who attended the ministry launch physically while over 200 joined through RFP’s online streaming platforms.

The launch was characterised by activities including intercessory prayers, talk shows, worship moments, interactions and sharing the word of God, which all aimed at developing and empowering the men in their various roles in society.

Speaking during the event, RFP’s Senior Pastor, Aubrey Mwasinga, challenged men to rise up and capitalize on responsibilities that God entrusted them with in order to make the difference in their society and the world at large.

“Men have invested so much in discovering the world and controlling it, but have done little to discover and improve humanity. So as a man you need to discover what God wanted you to achieve when he created you, and pursue that original plan of God for you. As such, as a man you should act on the word of God and take your place seriously,” he said.

Mwasinga did not mince words in demonstrating through practical examples how some of the world’s and Malawi’s most pressing challenges would not exist if men knew why they existed, what their purpose in life is and how to provide solutions.

He also stated the areas in which men ought to take their place and take charge include prayer, decision-making, accepting responsibility, financial prosperity, and emotional stability among others.

“As a man, you cannot be broke, you need to ensure you are financially stable [or at least proving that you are doing something about your situation]. Success in life demands you being able to command stability in all these areas and show that you are using all that God has indeed deposited in you as a man,” he said.

Mwasinga who is also an Accounting and Financial Consultant, successful entrepreneur and renowned relationship and marriage counsellor also touched on the trending matter of concern, depression, which he said was worrying and needed men to stand up and do something about it.

He said among solutions to such emotional issues, men should endlessly spend time in prayer, developing a learning spirit from others and programme their minds towards providing solutions and not running away from challenges.

Further, Mwasinga said he is optimistic that ‘Men of purpose’ will provide a platform for men to help each other in addressing various challenges in life and also helping each other in terms of business.

One of the participants, Chief Executive officer for IMELA Brands Ian Ndalama thanked the ministry’s leadership for considering introducing the Men’s ministry saying it will provide men in the country and beyond, with an opportunity to share knowledge and build each other up in business, family life and other areas.

“As an entrepreneur, I know that such a platform is crucial even for my business, every man needs the word of God and a shared space with other equal –minded individuals, to progress in life and help others towards greatness. I encourage all men to be part of Men of Purpose,” he said.

The launch did not only attract men from within RFP but also many from other spheres of life, including the Christian community, business and entrepreneurship fields, corporate sector, private and public institutions from across the country.

Men of Purpose overseer Pastor Marcus Daniel announced that the Men of Purpose Ministry will be holding monthly and quarterly meetings and activities of various nature which will be announced in all RFP Ministries Global platforms before they take place.

He said all men regardless of their backgrounds are welcome to be part of the Ministry. The next men’s conference is scheduled to take place on 14th May 2022 in Blantyre.