Youths urged to venture into agribusiness

Phalombe District Council has advised youths from the district to venture into agribusiness so that they should be economically independent and be able to employ fellow young people.

District Youth Officer for the council, Ian Sukali, said this after 20 youths drawn from various youth clubs in the district received a training in entrepreneurship and agribusiness.

According to Sukali, as jobs are scarce these days, it is ideal for the youths to enter into commercial farming or set up a business which may be helping them in their day to day lives.

“We want these youths to acquire entrepreneurship skills so that they should be able to establish their own different businesses, you may see that officers from agribusiness office were here also to orient them on how they can venture into agribusiness.

“You know unemployment is high these days, and through agribusiness these youths can employ their fellows,” Sukali said.

Apart from this training, the youth office also organised leadership and management training for other 20 youths and Sukali said they did this after noting knowledge gap on matters of leadership among the youth clubs.

One of the participants, Daniel Mesa who comes from Madalitso youth club in the traditional authority Jenala said in an interview that the leadership training is very crucial as it has happened the minds of the youths whose voice is very critical in the community committees.

“These days, committees such as Area Development Committees are required to have a youth representative, so this leadership training is very important as it has given us leadership skills that we have been lacking.

“I am sure that through whatever skills we have captured here we’ll be able to run our different youth led organisations and clubs of which will benefit a lot of people as from here we’ll have to also orient our colleagues,” said Jenala Youth Network vice chairperson.