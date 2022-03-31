Former President Bingu wa Mutharika’s memorial service to be held next week

A memorial service for former president professor Bingu wa Mutharika will be held in Thyolo on April 5, 2022.

The service at Chingazi Catholic Church is expected to commence at 10:00am followed by laying of wreaths at the Mpumulo wa Bata Mausoleum.

This is according to a public notice that has been announced by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) through the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Chimwemwe Chipungu, MP.

Bingu wa Mutharika was born as Brighton Webster Ryson Thom on February 24, 1934 in Kamoto Village, Thyolo. He died April 5, 2012 after suffering a heart attack and was laid to rest the same month.

Mutharika was a Malawian politician and economist who was the third president of Malawi from May, 2004 until his death in April, 2012.

He is credited for projects such as Malawi University of Science and Technology, Chipembere Highway, Parliament Building and Bingu National Stadium.

Bingu’s brother Peter Mutharika also served as president of Malawi between 2014 and 2020.