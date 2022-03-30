Muslim youths renovate mosques, drill boreholes

Muslim Youth Foundation (MYF) has renovated mosques and drilled boreholes in Lilongwe, Thyolo and Dowa districts.

The organisation that has university students and graduates who are working in various sectors such as health, education, media and finance among others embarked on the initiatives in 2020.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the founder of the organisation AbdulRashid Asima said they have renovated the mosques and drilled boreholes to support needy Malawians.

AbdulRashid Asima who is a Malawian based in Cape Town, South Africa said his dream is to help the needy through the organisation attracted a number of visionary youths in Malawi.

Asima said: “We have progressed in various ways in our first year of operation. We have renovated two mosques so far, one in Amidu village, Traditional Authority M’bwatalika in the outskirt of Lilongwe District and another one in Thava in Thyolo District. Other achievements include drilling bore holes in Lilongwe and Dowa, rolling out Ramadhan Feeding Scheme and Qurban distribution.”

The founder said he shared his vision and it was impressive that later attracted a number of Muslim youth in the country.

He added that MYF want to continue reaching out to people in remote areas and giving them hope through various charitable works.

He further said that MYF has several projects in the future to benefit Malawians.

“We have projects in the education sector and poverty reduction through implementation of sustainable projects such as farming and small scale business projects,” The Founder of MYF says.

He then thanked well-wishers within Malawi and abroad who have been bankrolling all the projects of Muslim Youth Foundation.

“These people (funders) decided to remain anonymous but they are doing a great job. May God reward them abundantly for their huge contribution towards the success of Muslim Youth Foundation,” he told Malawi24.