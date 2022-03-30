AFCON Champions Senegal among five African teams going to Qatar

Gracious Zinazi

AFCON Champions Senegal as well as Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The World Cup is expected to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022. Since 1938, no African team has ever reached the World Cup semi-finals.

Ghana became the first African team to qualify for this year’s World Cup after an intense game against Nigeria that ended in a 1-1 draw. The Ghanaians qualified on away goal rule.

Senegal denied Egypt qualification for the Cup with a 3:1 penalty shoot-out win. Senegal had won 1-0 in regulation time but penalties were required to determine the winner as Egypt also won 1-0 in the first leg.

Morocco drew in the Democratic Republic of Congo but yesterday they qualified after punishing the Congo team at home.

Four out of the five teams have indigenous coaches, these are: Rigobert Song (Cameroon), Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Jalel Kadri (Tunisia) and Otto – Addo (Ghana). Morocco is the only team out of the five qualifying teams having a foreigner as a coach.

Asian teams that have also qualified for the FIFA World Cup include Qatar, Iran, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Japan while in Europe there is Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, Switzerland, England, Netherlands, Poland, and Portugal.

So far, 27 teams in total have qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022.