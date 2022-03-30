22-year-old man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child sexual abuse in Dowa

A 22-year-old man identified as Chrispin Liwoni has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually abusing and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court sitting at Msongandeu Court on Tuesday through state prosecutor Sergeant Regina Namakhwa heard that the convict, Chrispin Liwoni, began sexually abusing the child in November 2020 when the victim was 14 years old.

He later impregnated the victim and now she has a nine months old baby boy.

Appearing before court, Liwoni pleaded guilty to a charge of defilement contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code.

In her submission, state prosecutor Sergeant Regina Namakhwa pleaded with the court to mete out a stiff punishment to the offender, saying cases of defilement are rampant in the area hence the need to deter others from committing the crime.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri agreed with the state’s submission and sentenced the convict to 84 months’ imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict, Liwoni, comes from Pukulu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.