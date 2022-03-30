MUBAS student arrested over theft of laptop in Chitawira

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody Lawrant Mbewe, a student at Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), for allegedly entering into a fellow student’s room and stealing a laptop.

According to Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza, on March 28, 2022 at around 10:00 hours, Mbewe allegedly entered into the room of his fellow student who is based at Chitawira. At the time, the owner was asleep in the room.

The suspect stole a laptop computer valued at k250,000 and sold it the same day at Blantyre Flea Market. The matter was reported to Soche Police and inquiries were instituted.

Investigations led to the arrest of Mbewe and Police successfully made recovery of the said stolen laptop.

The suspect will be taken to court soon to answer the charges of entering into a dwelling house and committing felony therein which is against section 309 of the Penal Code.

Police have appreciated the good working relationship with the public which is leading to effecting more arrests of criminals and recovery of stolen properties.

Lawrant Mbewe is from Jim Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mulonyeni in Mchinji District.