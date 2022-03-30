Kyungu Bridge on M1 Road damaged  

Kyungu Bridge in Karonga district which is on Malawi’s main road (M1 Road) has been damaged due to heavy rains.

The M1 Road has been closed between Songwe and Kaporo in Karonga due to the damage.

Kyungu bridge is at a distance of about 39 kilometres from Karonga Roundabout and 6 kilometres from Songwe border.

The Road Authority has said in a statement this morning that a contractor will be at the site to reinstate the bridge approach.

Last year, the same bridge got damaged and two people died after vehicle they were travelling in fell into the river.