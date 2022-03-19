Devotion: Scripture is profitable

2Timothy 3:16-17 “Every Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for instruction in righteousness, that each person who belongs to God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.”

No Word of God would come and go back in vain. The Word always profits the doer in a number of ways. The Word teaches us all areas of life. It corrects us where we are doing it wrongly. The Word reproofs and instructs. You are complete when you have the Word. Nothing will make you complete as the Word does.

The Word accomplishes according to what God desires it to accomplish. Isa 55:11 “so is my word that goes out of my mouth: it will not return to me void, but it will accomplish that which I please, and it will prosper in the thing I sent it to do.”

There is always specific Word for a specific purpose in your life. If you want to profit in your spiritual growth, get the Word that will promote your spiritual growth. If you want to win more souls, get the right scriptures. If you want to profit in healthy, get the right Word in that area. Even in business and career, there is specific Word in that line. The more Word you get in different areas, the more profit to get in all those areas.

When you meditate and do the scriptures, the profit you get is so great that it cannot be hidden from people. Without blowing any trumpet, people will see themselves that you are making progress for the better in certain areas of your life because of the Word. It will appear to all.

1Timothy 4:13 & 15 “Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine…..Meditate upon these things; give yourself wholly to them; that your profiting may appear to all.”

Even for students, apart from studying their books, they need the Word to profit them to be above peers and others.

Psalm 119:99 “..I have more understanding than all my teachers, for your testimonies are my meditation.”

You need to study, meditate and speak the Word. The Word is working and profiting you in all areas.

CONFESSION

The Word is working in me and producing the results. I am getting the necessary profits through the Word. Am moving from glory to glory, strength to strength, Power to power through the Word. In Jesus Name.Amen.

+265 888 326 247