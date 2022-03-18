Malawian Prophet arrested over rape

Prophet Bentry Canaan of New Life Installation Christian Church has been arrested on allegations that he raped a child aged 15 on several occassions.

Kasungu police spokesperson, Sub Joseph Kachikho has confirmed the arrest of the prophet.

According to Kachikho, the 41-year old employed the minor from October 2021 to March 2022 at Kasalika Maplot location.

It is alleged that Canaan started sexually abusing the child in November last year. The sexual abuse continued up to March this year.

The child also told police that Canaan was not paying her in role as a housemaid.

Canaan is likely to answer the charge of defilement when he appears in court.

He hails from Chipala Village, Traditional Authority Mwase in Kasungu district.