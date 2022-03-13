Afro-fusion artist Luv-C releases new tune titled Inuyo

Malawian Afro-fusion musician Luv-C has released a new gospel song titled Inuyo featuring gospel musician Angie.

The song was released on Monday and has been enjoying airplay on most radio stations.

Speaking with Malawi24, Luv-C said the song is a gift to Malawians but also people in other nations.

“So the song basically is about encouragement and recognizing what God can do. He can change anybody’s life, if you can trust him and trust the process. So the central theme of the song is encouraging everyone. This is the first single this year and it’s a third single of my upcoming album called GITS (God in the Strength),” said Luv-C.

Luv-C further added that his fans should expect something of similar in nature to the one he has just released because that’s the direction he is going and they should also expect cross-cutting messages.

Luv-C whose real name is Chikondi Chisale has done some good songs like Blessed which he featured Kelvin Sings and also a song titled Mabigili.