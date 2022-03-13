African countries should intervene spiritually in Ukraine-Russia crisis, says Malawian prophet

Prophet Frank Zebron of God’s Will Church of All Nation has advised all African countries not to intervene physically in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, saying prayer is the only weapon which can stop the war.

In a video statement released by the Prophet recently, Zebron appealed to African leaders not to send troops and weapons to Russia or Ukraine but he asked them to take time to kneel before God and ask for his mercy to stop the war.

Zebron continued saying that prayer is the only weapon which can be successful in stopping the ongoing fighting between the two nations.

“I am asking all African leaders not to send their troops there. Instead, let’s all come before God to ask for Mercy as sending troops and weapons will not solve the problem but fuel the war,” he explained.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 with a series of missile attacks and the use of long-range artillery. Russian forces continue attacking cities in Ukraine, bombing military bases, apartment buildings and medical facilities.

Ukraine said last week that around 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the invasion while Russia said on March 2 it had lost 498 soldiers.

According to the United Nations, at least 579 Ukrainian civilians have been killed.

On 1 March, Malawi condemned the invasion of Ukraine and urged Russia to remove its forces from Ukraine and create a platform for a negotiated solution to the conflict.