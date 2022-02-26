ESCOM transformer stolen in Balaka

A transformer belonging to Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has been stolen at Andiamo in Balaka District.

ESCOM Public Relations Officer, Innocent Chitosi, said the transformer was stolen on Thursday night.

The transformer thieves are also suspected to have broken into three shops in the district where they went away with cash, and goods worth over 2.5 million kwacha.

In a related criminal incident, Police in Chiradzulu have arrested Griven Khombe, 36, and Enock Chadwala, 40, for stealing four poles belonging to ESCOM.

Public Relations Officer for Chiradzulu Police Station, Innocent Moses, said the poles were stolen in October, 2021 at Mayera Primary School in Traditional Authority Mpunga in the district.

Recently, ESCOM officers found the four poles illegally connected to their customers within the area.

The poles were plastered with cement to seal some cracks which ESCOM says is risky to electricity users.

After thorough investigations, Police in the district have recovered all the stolen poles. The suspects will be taken to court soon to answer charges levelled against them.

Griven Khombe comes from Sosola Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka while Enock Chadwala hails from Ntchema Village, Traditional Authority Ntchema in Chiradzulu district.