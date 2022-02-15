Foundation donates diagnostic test kits worth K150 Million to Malawi

Africa Future Foundation (AFF) has donated laboratory diagnostic tests kits worth 150 Million Kwacha to Ministry of Health.

Africa Future Foundation made the donation on Monday 14 February, 2022 in Lilongwe.

The donation consists of laboratory standard diagnostic test kits for COVID 19, HIV/ AIDS, syphilis and malaria diseases.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the donation has come at a right time as COVID-19 has posed a threat to availability of required test kits.

“The country desperately needs to sustain testing for different diseases to achieve Universal Health Coverage regardless of the COVID 19 pandemic and yet resources are dwindling. Because of the COVID-19, our ministry was affected in terms of availability of test kits. Two weeks ago we had some issues that some of the districts hospitals run out of test kits especially for syphilis. So that is why we are very grateful for this donation by Africa Future Foundation (AFF).

“I therefore, urge all health care workers to use these resources prudently. I also assure Africa Future Foundation, Yoido Full Gospel Church and SD Biosensor that this donation will go a long way to help in the delivery of health care services in Malawi. The test kits will be immediately distributed to public health facilities as well as other institutions as will be specified by the Africa Future Foundation,” said Chiponda.

In his remarks, Advisor of African Future Foundation in Malawi Ms. Yung Duk Cho said they have donated the test kits to help in fighting against the diseases in Malawi.

“The African Future Foundation (AFF) really care about the health of Malawian citizens, this is why we have made this donation. It is our hope that the test kits will supplement efforts in the fight against Malaria, Syphilis, Covid-19 as well as HIV & AIDS. I can assure you that we will continue supporting Malawi health sector,” said Cho.