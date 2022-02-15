M5 road cut off at Khombedza

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Rains have washed away a section of the M5 road at Khombedza in Salima, about 15 kilometres from Kaphatenga.

The Road Authority says currently there is no connectivity between Salima and Nkhotakota districts.

According to the authority, works to reinstate the section are being hampered by persistent rainfall in the area.

“The general public is being advised to use M001 road to join the Kasungu-Nkhotakota (M018) road when traveling to Nkhotakota,” the RA has said.

Traffic signs have since been placed on the road to for guidance and direction.

Salima has experienced heavy rains over the past four days leading to floods which have damaged houses and disrupted business in the district.