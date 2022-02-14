Criminal breaks into Zomba Police Station

A criminal has stolen a rifle with 10 rounds of live ammunition and mobile phones belonging to officers at Zomba Police Station.

The thief broke into the police station at around 5am today. They took the firearm from a counter inside the police station and the two mobile phones from an electric socket where they were being charged.

According to a report, one of the officers on duty “just saw a hand picking the rifle”. The officer shouted for help but “the criminal was fast and went away”.

Zomba police station public relations officer Sub Inspector Patricia Supliano could neither confirm nor deny the incident when contacted by the local media.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that officers who were on duty during the robbery were locked up in a cell by their fellow officers.

The incident has shocked Malawians on social media and many have expressed concerns over security.

“If there is no safety at a Police Station then I guess no any other place is safe,” a social media user said.

Another said: “That’s the sign that we are not safe as citizens of this country, just imagine our police operates 24hrs and to be robbed… just locate us where we can be safe.”