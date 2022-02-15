Devotion: Your Faith Your Proof

Hebrews 11:1Amplified Bible (AMP) “Now faith is the assurance (the confirmation, the title deed) of the things [we] hope for, being the proof of things [we] do not see and the conviction of their reality [faith perceiving as real fact what is not revealed to the senses].”

You may have a house in another nation and someone wants you to prove that you own that house. You may not show them the physical house, the proof that you have would be your documents, your title deeds. That’s enough evidence.

In our walk of Faith, we may not have any physical evidence, but according to the opening scripture, faith is the title deed. It’s enough evidence that you have it although not physically seen. We don’t need to show any physical evidence. We have Faith that comes by the Word of God. If you have the Word and you are standing by the Word and you believe what the Word says and you have acted upon that word, that is Enough evidence that You have become what the Word says about you. Rom 10:17 “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”

In our Christian Walk, we don’t walk by sight but by faith therefore anybody or anything who is looking for a physical evidence or proof is carnal and doesn’t operate under the dictates of the Spirit. 2 Corinthians 5:7 (NKJV) “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”

When a temptation comes on your way to prove something of the spirit or to prove that you have received Jesus, you don’t need to produce any physical evidence. You have Faith and that is evidence enough. As long as you haven’t lost your faith, you still have what you got on your spirit. If you lose Faith, you have lost it because faith is the very evidence of things not seen. Therefore, speak according to Faith. That’s why a weak should say by faith that they are strong (Joel 3:10). The sick should declare their healing (1 Peter 2:24). The failures should declare success by Faith and will walk in that.

CONFESSION

I walk by faith and not by sight. I will never lose my Faith because it is the evidence of things hoped for. The evidence of thighs not seen. I live by the Word; therefore, I live by Faith. In Jesus Name. Amen

