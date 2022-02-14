Malawi Anglican Bishop’s retirement package set at K1 billion

The Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire in Malawi will need to give a K1 billion retirement package to its Bishop, 46-year-old Brighton Malasa, in order for the bishop to retire early.

The church wants Malasa to resign and last month it gave the bishop up to June 2022 to do so.

But Malasa argued that he has to be given his benefits which include a house, vehicle, security and the total amount of the salary he was set to receive for the remaining 19 years.

“If that money is put on the table, I will be very happy to go home,” he told the local media.

A member of the diocesan standing committee said the committee met over the weekend church but failed to agree on how it will raise the funds.

The member said: “A conclusion was not yet reached on Bishop Malasa’s entitlements and benefits though the draft cost is available.”

For years, some members of the Anglican Church have been petitioning church leaders demanding the removal of Malasa. They accuse him of misappropriating diocesan funds and taking the diocese as his personal farm. Malasa said the allegations were unfounded.

Las month the church released a pastoral letter in which Archbishop of the Anglican Church of the Province of Central Africa Albert Chama said if Malasa refuses to resign on his own, the bishops will have to vote for his forced resignation.