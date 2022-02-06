Over 80 cases of Pangolin trafficking recorded in Malawi since 2020

Director of National Parks and Wildlife, Brighton Kumchedwa, say the number of cases is a clear sign that pangolins are under threat in Malawi and he has urged people in the country to stop trafficking pangolins as part of conserving wildlife.

Statistics indicate that in 2020, the Department registered 33 cases of pangolin trafficking, 42 in 2021 and eight cases have so far been registered in 2022.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency, Kumchedwa said despite efforts by the department to stop the malpractice, pangolins are still under threat as trafficking was on the rampant.

“Pangolins are protected species and as a department responsible for wildlife conservation, we will be enforcing the law so that whoever is found trafficking pangolins is dealt with decisively,” said Kumchedwa.

Zomba Police Spokesperson, Patricia Sipiliano, said the law-enforcing agency is determined to ensure the evil act comes to end.

“On January 13, 2022 police arrested a man in Zomba for possessing pangolins which is against the national parks and wildlife act. Let me warn the public that police will come after anyone found in conflict of this Act,” said Sipiliano.

Hawa Malishe – Malawi News Agency