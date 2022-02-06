Zomba City Council to plant 50,000 trees this season

Zomba City Council has disclosed that it will plant 50,000 tree seedlings during the current 2021/2022 Forestry Season.

Zomba City Mayor, Councillor, Davie Maunde, disclosed this during launch of Forestry Season at Satema Primary School in the City.

Maunde said that Zomba City Council is committed to planting many trees in many areas in the city and has since cautioned all people who carelessly cut down trees that once found guilty they will be fined or be imprisoned. He further said that the City Council will clean up all the grass in the forest in order to protect the trees from bush fire

The Mayor therefore commended UN Habitant and Oxfam Malawi for jointly taking an active role in the afforestation of the City of Zomba.

Speaking during the tree planting, a senior representatives of Oxfam, Andrew Mkandawire said Oxfam is committed to contributing towards the afforestation of Zomba City to address environmental problems such as flooding of Likangala river.

Zomba is one of the forests in the country where deforestation is very rapid through charcoal burning, timber production, bush fires and wood which experts say negatively affect Mulunguzi dam catchment areas where water levels have decreased for the past two years.

Tree planting in Zomba City is being done with financial assistance from UN Habitant and Oxfam Malawi.