Gemini Major releases #IslandWater EP

By Roy Kafoteka

Award winning producer/artist Gemini Major has finally come through with the latest release of his new EP titled “Island Water”.

Serving as a follow up to his previous song “Ooh Lala”, which featured enchanted Nigerian songstress, Ayra Starr, the new project offers a new fresh perspective of Afrobeat sounds, diving away from the usual production of Hip-Hop.

Describing the feel of his project, Gemini said, “nothing but vibes for your body and soul”…

Born Benn Gilbert Kamoto, Gemini Major has come a long way through his music career. He has rubbed shoulders with some of the industry’s best, including Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Khuli Chana, Anatii, Tay Grin, Toast, Charisma, Hayze Engolah, and the latest Chance The Rapper.

The new 7-track EP shows and highlights Gemini’s growth in the industry as a musician. Coming close to working with different people in the diaspora and adopting new sounds, staying fluent as a seasoned producer and artist.

As a whole body, the 7-track EP carries features from well-known talented acts such as Manu WorldStar, NS3, Ayra Starr, Dunnie and Focalistic.

Music lovers who are hungry and thirsty for classical feel-good music will definitely fall in love with the exotic sounds of “Island Water”.

Now out, stream and download “Island Water EP” here: https://smartklix.com/IslandWaterbyGeminiMajor02