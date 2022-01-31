Kalindo granted bail

Leader of anti-government protests Bon Kalindo has been granted bail, a week after his arrest over illegal electricity connection.

Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana in Lilongwe has ordered the release of Kalindo on conditions that he pays a cash bond of K100 000 and produce two non-sureties of K500 000. Kalindo is also required to surrender his travel documents and report to nearest police station every fortnight.

Kalindo, who has been leading demonstrations against the Lazarus Chakwera administration, was arrested on Tuesday last week for illegal electricity connection at a house which he is renting at Area 25 in Lilongwe.

Electrician Symon Majamanda was also arrested over the issue and he has also been granted bail. Majamanda has been asked to pay a cash bond of K20, 000 and produce two non-cash sureties worth K250,000.

Kalindo was arrested on Tuesday last week and appeared before court on 27 January where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of tampering with electricity equipment as stipulated in the Electricity Act.

According to prosecutors, the charge Kalindo is facing attracts maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and five million kwacha fine.