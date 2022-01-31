Health worker arrested for raping 3-year-old daughter in Zomba

A 49-year-old health worker has been arrested in Zomba for allegedly raping his 3-year-old daughter.

Moses Chinula, a clinical officer at St Luke’s Hospital, is suspected to have raped the child on Friday.

According to Zomba Police spokesperson Patricia Sipiliano, on January 28, 2022 during morning hours, the mother of the victim went out for other duties and left the child and the father at home.

At Around 19: 00 hours, the victim started crying uncontrollably before she revealed what happened. She was later found with blood stains.

The woman reported the issue to Domasi police post where the victim was issued medical report form. The child was then taken Domasi rural hospital for treatment and examination.

The suspect, Chinula, will appear in court to face the charge of defilement.

Chinula comes from Chimala village , Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district, according to