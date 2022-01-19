Thyolo records 6.8 percent decrease in condom usage

Thyolo District Youth Friendly Health Services Coordinator Steven Dimba on Tuesday said there has been a drop in usage of condoms in the district.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Dimba said that 28,106 males and 18,306 females accessed condoms in 2020 while 26,399 males and 22,257 females accessed condoms in 2021, representing a 6.8 percent decrease.

“We registered 31,812 young people as new clients and 18,551 as revisits (old clients) in 2020 but now the numbers has gone down in such a way that in 2021 we only recorded 28,040 clients and 16,665 revisits.

“The reduction in uptake of condoms has gone down because of lack of awareness by young people on availability of condoms, shyness, long distances and myths misconceptions on condom use, “Kashoni said.

He added that young people have low knowledge on the importance of condoms and how to use them properly and consistently and this may in turn lead to many unplanned pregnancies and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Kashoni advised young people that they should refrain from early sex or use condoms every time they engage in sexual practices so that they should succeed with their education and achieve their goals.

Reported by Aubrey Kashoni – Malawi News Agency