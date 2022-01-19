Nigerian gets 6-year jail term in Malawi over drugs

A 23-year-old Nigerian national has been sentenced to six years in prison in Malawi for being found in possession of cocaine and cannabis sativa.

The chief resident magistrate’s court in Lilongwe last week handed the sentence to 23-year old Nigerian national, Chigozie Franklin Ifeanyi-Chukwu.

The offense is contrary to Registration 4(a) of Dangerous Regulation as read with Section 1a (1) of the Dangerous Drug Act and contrary to Section 19(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act as read with Regulation 4(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Regulations respectively.

State prosecutor, Prescott Mwayiulipo told the court that the convict, on 15 December 2021 at City Mall in Lilongwe, was found in possession of seven blisters of cocaine weighing 2.2 grams and cannabis sativa weighing 0.9 grams without license.

Mwayiulipo pleaded with the court to give Ifeanyi-Chukwu a stiff punishment stating that he committed a serious offence and was not cooperative during his arrest.

“He ran away after his arrest, thanks to community members who apprehended him, being a foreigner he was obliged to follow laws of the land hence deserving a stiffer punishment,” said Mwayiulipo.

However, Ifeanyi-Chukwu pleaded with the court for leniency saying that he was a first time offender and has a family to look after.

Passing judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana concurred with the state and sentenced the Nigerian national to six years imprisonment with hard labour with a recommendation of deportation after serving his sentence.

Reported by Mercy Chirwa – Malawi News Agency