Nigerian national deported from Malawi

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in Lilongwe have deported a 21-year-old Nigerian national for staying in Malawi illegally.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was central region Immigration office public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu who identified the Nigerian national as Ernest Chidi Isikasu.

Inspector Zulu said Chidi Isikasu was arrested earlier this month and appeared before the Lilongwe magistrate court on 10th December, 2021 before being deported on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zulu, the Nigerian national was found guilty of staying in the country illegally and he was ordered to pay a fine of K20,000 and the court also recommended his deportation.

The publicist further reported that after paying the fine, the Nigerian was on yesterday deported through the Kamuzu International Airport.

“The Central Region Immigration Office has deported Ernest Chidi Isikasu who was arrested early December. He was still in the country when the days of his stay expired,” said Zulu.

Meanwhile, the department has appealed to the general public to keep on informing relevant authorities when they are suspicious of any illegal immigrant.