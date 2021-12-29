Chakwera pays tribute to Anne Chidzira Muluzi

President Lazarus Chakwera says former First Lady Madam Anne Chidzira Muluzi was a patriot and a pioneer of democracy in Malawi.

Muluzi died yesterday while undergoing treatment in Kenya.

In a statement posted on State House Malawi Facebook page, Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera expressed sadness over the death of Muluzi who became First Lady in 1994 when Dr Bakili Muluzi was elected president of Malawi.

“As First Lady during the time when our democracy was in its infancy, Madam Anne Muluzi played a crucial role, alongside her husband, in founding the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Chakwera.

In another statement on his Facebook page, Chakwera said Chidzira Muluzi was a humble, caring and selfless person who served this nation with diligence.

He then expressed deepest sympathy and condolences to former President His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi, United Democratic Front President, Honourable Atupele Muluzi and the entire Muluzi and Chidzira families for their untimely loss.

Vice President Saulos Chilima has also paid tribute to the former First Lady in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“We shall always remember the late Annie Chidzira Muluzi for her generosity and charity work that made her reach out to thousands of needy and vulnerable children through her Freedom Foundation Trust,” said Chilima.