Police recover three motorcycles, three suspects arrested

Police in Ndirande Township yesterday arrested three people for stealing three Lifan motorcycles.

Ndirande Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda said Ndirande Police detectives swiftly zeroed in on the suspected culprits before seizing the stolen motorcycles.

During the previous evening, one motorcyclist in the area was hired by two men: Kelvin Swaibu, 26, and Amos Shaibu, 21, from Mbayani to Ndirande Township with an intent to rob him his cycle.

Upon reaching Nyambadwe area, the two suspects spread pepper into the rider’s eyes who immediately fell to the ground due to blurred vision.

He, however, immediately picked a stone with which he hit one suspect who fell down too as the duo was trying to flee from the scene with the motorcycle.

Ndirande Police patrol team arrived at the scene upon hearing screaming of people and arrested the fallen suspect.

Detectives later teamed up and through intelligence collection, recovered two motorcycles and arrested the other suspect who escaped with the motorcycle and one other suspect, Isaac Nazambo, 25 in connection to the robbery.

Swaibu hails from Hawirani Village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu while Shaibu hails from Chikweo Village, Traditional Authority Mkoola in Machinga.

The third suspect, Nazambo, comes from Chelewani Village, Traditional Authority Chitera in Chiradzulu.

Meanwhile, Police are assuring residents in Ndirande and South Lunzu are being assured of their safety and security during this year’s festive season as the Police are working tirelessly to ensure that all criminals are put at bay.