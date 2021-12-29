10 people killed in accidents during Christmas period in Malawi

Malawi Police say ten people were killed in 43 road accidents which occurred in the country during this year’s Christmas period.

Assistant National Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Felix Misomali said the accidents were recorded from midnight of December 24 to midnight of December 27, 2021.

Last year (2020) during the same Christmas holiday, a total of 67 road accidents were recorded with 16 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has intensified traffic checks, day and night traffic patrols and sensitization meetings on road safety nets to further reduce road accidents in Malawi.