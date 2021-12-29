Quest MW finishes the year with Moto

If musician Quest MW were to count his blessings in the year 2021, his hit song Moto would hardly miss the list.

The song which features K-Banton and Dette Flo has proved to be one of the noisy urban songs in the year. Moto earned the 21-year-old a nomination in the Maso awards.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the Lilongwe based artist said it is a great feeling to wind up the year with one of the hit songs in the industry.

“It feels great to get nominated as one of the artists with a great hit this year and its so motivating. This makes me push harder,” said Quest MW.

He added that he had pressure working with two great talents in the industry which gave him the energy to perfect his delivery.

The musician whose real name is Penjani Malata plans to treat the audience to more good music next year. He said he will drop an album and singles.

He also said he craves to connect with more people across the country through the art.