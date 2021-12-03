Athlete Shantero Davie seeks to raise K1.5 million to support poor families

One of the athletes in the country, Shantero Davie, plans to run a distance of about 130 Kilometres from Mulanje to Thyolo district in two days to raise K1.5 million that will be used to help poor families.

In an interview, Shantero said the long-run challenge will start from 16 to 17 December this year, to raise funds for buying sanitary pads for underprivileged adolescent girls in rural areas and 100 bags of maize for 200 poor families in Mulanje, Chiradzulu and Phalombe districts.

“I am planning to have a two-day long run challenge starting from 16 to 17 December in some areas of Mulanje district ( chisitu ,Nkhonya and Namisi), and from Mulanje to Thyolo ( Luchenza) where l will run a distance of about 130 KM to raise K1.5 million for buying sanitary pads for adolescent girls in rural areas, fixing broken boreholes, and buy 100 bags of maize to give to poor families,” he said.

Shantero said he has come up with the decision after observing that many people in these districts most especially those who live in rural areas are struggling to survive, hence the need to help.

” People are passing through challenges out there. Some are at least doing better while others are completely struggling to find food and their daily needs. I have been thinking about those who are struggling, trying to find ways on how I can help them. As an athlete, I will use this to raise funds and help these people who are struggling so that at least they can survive,” said Shantero.

He added that athletics sport is one of the most important sporting activities that need to be supported by the government and other responsible stakeholders, saying it contributes a lot in the social economic development of this country.

“Many athletes are struggling a lot in this country as the government does not fully take this as sporting activity. But now time has come to start supporting athletic sport as it is one of the most important sporting activities which contributes a lot to the social-economic development of this country,” he said.

Shantero called on organizations, well-wishers and interested individuals to join him and support his move so as he raises more funds and reach out many.

In April this year, Shantero had the same long run challenge where he ran 87 KM distance (from Blantyre ShopRite to Mulanje) and raised about K415,900.00 which he used to buy blankets, soap, sugar and others numerous items for the elderly in Mulanje and Thyolo districts.

He said the organizations, well-wishers and interested individuals can do their donations to 0991318381 (Airtel Money and 0881752680 (Mpamba).