70 prophets meet in Lilongwe

About 70 prophets met in Lilongwe on Tuesday to share knowledge on how they can work together to improve lives of their followers.

The church leaders also agreed to work together in different activities that are taking place in their congregations.

Speaking with reporters, one of the prophets, Prophet David Mbewe, said they encouraged each other about spiritual growth.

He added that as men of God who are at forefront in everything, they have a lot of work to do because they represent a lot of people and their meetings can be meaningful and significant to many.

“We have gathered here as Leaders from different congregations. We want to share knowledge on how we can work and improve the lives of our followers,” he said.

He added that each and every church believer depends on the church leader when it comes to spiritual growth as well as physical issues as such the leaders should be helpful in many ways.

On his Part, Founder for Olive Land International Ministry Prophet Mike Kwekwete said that such meetings are commendable because they enable them to continue working together and strengthen their various churches and every prophet is reliable to one and other.

The meeting was attended by church leaders from several churches in the country.