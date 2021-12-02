Five Malawians team up to develop Umunthu based anti-doping framework for sports

In a quest to complement World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) efforts in mitigating doping in various sports disciplines in the country, a team of five Malawians has embarked on a project to develop a Umunthu based anti-doping education framework.

The team comprises Associate Professor from the Department of Philosophy, Chancellor College, University of Malawi Yamikani Ndasauka, PhD, General Secretary- for Tigers Football Club Akuzike Kafwamba, International University Sports Federation (FISU) Student ambassador and FVLA Team Leader for Malawi Maya Kateka,

Some members are Senior Lecturer in the Department of Philosophy Simon Makwinja PhD and Lecturer from the department of Mathematical Sciences Fiskani Kondowe both from the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College.

In response to this strategic priority, and the general call from WADA, the aim of their current project is to develop and investigate the efficacy of an Umunthu based anti-doping education programme in Malawi.

Umunthu is a variant of Ubuntu, an African communitarianism world view that emphasizes ethical values such as generosity, compassion, solidarity, and social wellbeing.

Speaking in an interview, Principal investigator of the project Dr. Yamikani Ndasauka said the study is premised on the understanding that Western philosophical theories and value systems alone cannot sufficiently provide access to the ethical life of people in Africa that is why there is a need to develop education programmes based on African value systems.

“This project, we believe, is paramount as it builds an anti-doping education programme by tapping into the way of life and thinking of African people, and specifically Malawians.

“The project will seek to answer the question that; what is the role of an uMunthu-based moral education in transforming awareness, practices and attitudes towards anti-doping in Malawi,” he said

Ndasauka said doping is a widespread behavioral problem among athletes. This has several negative effects ranging from physiological to psychological dimensions of athletes themselves and their communities.

He said the project has two major components that include research and interventions where trainings and awareness on Umunthu based anti-doping framework will be conducted targeting 150 participants from various sports disciplines.

According to International University Sports Federation (FISU) Student ambassador and FVLA Team Leader for Malawi Maya Kateka, the political and social-economic system within which athletes live has a significant influence on their behavior; hence, doping prevention cannot be done in isolation.

Kateka said previously, anti-doping educational interventions have tended to emphasise on building knowledge of the negative effects of doping in sports.

“Knowledge alone is not enough to drive behaviour towards doping prevention. There is a need for transformation of knowledge to correct behaviour change,” she said.

She added that the project is targeting athletes from various categories including Football players Netball players Boxers Track athletes Student athletes.

However, General Secretary for Malawi Anti-Doping Organization (MADO) Brutus Ndhlovu said the project will help athletes and sports managers to understand the issues surrounding doping in sports.

He said it will also help MADO to have a clear direction and be able to define a best approach in achieving clean sport in Malawi.

The project is being implemented in collaboration Malawi Anti-Doping Organization (MADO), the only agency in Malawi responsible for promoting clean sport with financial support from World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).