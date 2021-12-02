Unvaccinated employees at First Capital Bank to miss out on bonuses

One of the banks in Malawi, First Capital Bank, has said it will only give Christmas and performance bonuses to employees who are vaccinated.

The bank’s chief executive officer Jaco Viljoen has announced the decision in a circular to staff dated 30 November.

Viljoen said the bank is showing gratitude to more than half of staff who made the responsible decision of getting vaccinated.

“We are pleased to advise that all staff who have received a Covid-19 vaccination by the 15th of December, 2021 will receive an early Christmas bonus of two weeks of basic pay as part of our December,” he said.

He added that unvaccinated employees will also not be eligible for annual performance bonuses which are awarded at management’s discretion.

“If the bonuses are approved by the board in March, 2022, staff who don’t have proof of vaccination will not be eligible for bonus allocation,” he said.