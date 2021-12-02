Two arrested for stealing motorcycle in Dowa

Police in Dowa have arrested two people on allegation that they stole a motorcycle.

According to Dowa police public relations officer Gladson M’bumpha, the suspects have been identified as Chifuniro Matifati, 22, of Mwelero Village in Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa and Timoti Banda, 45, of Jamulesi Village in Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi.

It is reported that on November 27 2021, the first suspect Chifuniro Matifati stole a motorcycle from Robert Mkusa of Mwelero Village and went to sell it to the second suspect, Timoti Banda, in Ntchisi District.

Police instituted investigations leading to the arrest of the second suspect, Timoti Banda. They also recovered the motorcycle from him on 1 December, 2021 at Malomo Trading Centre in Ntchisi District.

Chifuniro Matifati will answer a charge of theft of motorcycle while Timoti Banda will answer a charge of receiving stolen property.